Malaysian Ministers Resign After Party Leadership Shakeup

In a significant political shift, Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have tendered their resignations. The ministers decided to step down after failing to secure key leadership positions within the People's Justice Party.

Rafizi Ramli cited his loss in the deputy president election to Nurul Izzah Anwar, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's daughter, as a pivotal reason for his departure. Similarly, Nik Nazmi acknowledged that losing his vice-presidency influenced his decision to resign.

Both ministers, who have been in office since 2022, expressed a commitment to leave their positions by June 17 and July 4, respectively. The future composition of the cabinet remains uncertain as Anwar's daughter's potential appointment is yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)