Kabila's Controversial Return to Goma: Peace Talks or Power Play?

Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila has arrived in Goma for talks with locals amidst tensions involving the Rwandan-backed M23 rebellion. Kabila's presence may hinder U.S. efforts to resolve the conflict. The visit comes after Congo's Senate voted to lift his immunity over alleged ties to the insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:19 IST
Joseph Kabila, the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, made a surprise visit to the rebel stronghold of Goma. Sources indicate that his presence could complicate an ongoing U.S.-led initiative to end the M23 rebellion, a group accused of receiving support from Rwanda.

Kabila, who stepped down in 2018 under pressure, returned to Congo from South Africa after years away. His arrival in Goma coincides with a vote by Congo's Senate to lift his immunity due to alleged connections to the insurgency, sparking controversy and accusations.

In his recent speech, Kabila criticized Congo's judicial system as being politically manipulated while the nation faces potential upheaval due to unresolved conflicts and international scrutiny. The U.S. and allies continue to push for peace, seeking to secure mineral investments amid new geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

