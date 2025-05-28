Left Menu

Manipur Administration Refutes Security Downgrade Claims for Ex-CM N. Biren Singh

The Manipur administration clarified that former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's security has not been downgraded. Only surplus personnel were recalled, while Singh retains 'Z-plus' security. The decision followed a security audit revealing excess deployment during his tenure. Manipur remains under President's Rule following Singh's resignation amidst ethnic violence.

The Manipur administration has rejected reports suggesting a downgrade in former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's security. Officials clarified that only excess personnel assigned to Singh were recalled, while he continues to receive 'Z-plus' security.

'Z-plus' security includes comprehensive measures, featuring a pilot vehicle, a protection vehicle at the rear, and static guards at the residence. In recent reports, it was clarified that Singh's protection remains intact.

A security audit showed that Singh had 23 personnel attached to his security when he served as Chief Minister. Post-audit, 17 were recalled, aligning with protocol. President's Rule was imposed amid Singh's resignation and ethnic clashes in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

