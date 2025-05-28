India's Global Stand Against Terrorism Amplified in South Africa

India's firm stance against terrorism was prominently highlighted in South Africa as an all-party delegation addressed over 350 expatriates and local Indians, citing Pakistan as a key sponsor of terrorism.

Arriving in Johannesburg, the delegation called upon Indian nationals and the local community in South Africa to support India's resolute fight against global terror. This initiative comes in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Led by NCP-SP MP Sule, the delegation shared harrowing details of the Pahalgam incident and India's actions under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.