Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away Wednesday evening due to age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. The 89-year-old politician was known for his significant contributions to Punjab's political landscape.

Dhindsa, who was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, had been a prominent figure in Indian politics, serving as the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur representing the Shiromani Akali Dal. He also held key positions, including Union minister of sports, chemicals, and fertilizers during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

His legacy is carried on by his son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who once served as the finance minister in a previous Akali government. Sukhdev Dhindsa's demise marks the end of an era in Punjab's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)