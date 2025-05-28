Left Menu

Malaysia's Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign After Party Defeats

Malaysia's economy and environment ministers have resigned after losing positions within the ruling party. Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad submitted their resignations following their defeats in the party's leadership elections. The resignations come as the government approaches the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:51 IST
Malaysia's Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign After Party Defeats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Malaysia's political landscape, the economy and environment ministers have submitted their resignations after losing their leadership positions within the ruling political party. The announcements were made by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Rafizi's resignation follows his loss to Nurul Izzah Anwar, the daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in the race for deputy president of the People's Justice Party. He emphasized the importance of democratic principles, stating that leaders who lose elections should step aside to allow victorious leaders to take their place in the government.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi was the only vice president not reelected, being defeated by a deputy minister. Both ministers will remain on leave until their resignations take effect in the coming weeks. This reshuffle takes place as the 13th Malaysia Plan, advocating education reform, awaits submission to parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025