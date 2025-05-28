Malaysia's Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign After Party Defeats

In a significant development for Malaysia's political landscape, the economy and environment ministers have submitted their resignations after losing their leadership positions within the ruling political party. The announcements were made by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Rafizi's resignation follows his loss to Nurul Izzah Anwar, the daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in the race for deputy president of the People's Justice Party. He emphasized the importance of democratic principles, stating that leaders who lose elections should step aside to allow victorious leaders to take their place in the government.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi was the only vice president not reelected, being defeated by a deputy minister. Both ministers will remain on leave until their resignations take effect in the coming weeks. This reshuffle takes place as the 13th Malaysia Plan, advocating education reform, awaits submission to parliament.

