Congress Rows Over Tharoor's Comments on Surgical Strikes

Congress leader Udit Raj has criticized Shashi Tharoor for his controversial remarks during a visit to Panama. Tharoor reportedly claimed that India crossed the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike, a statement that has sparked backlash within the party.

Raj expressed his discontent on X, calling for Tharoor to be made a 'super spokesperson of the BJP' and accusing him of downplaying Congress' historical actions. Other senior Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera echoed Raj's sentiments, questioning Tharoor's loyalty to the party's values.

Tharoor has defended his statements amid the uproar, asserting his intentions were to highlight strategic actions. The internal disagreements underscore ongoing tensions within Congress as it navigates its position on India's military engagements and historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)