Congress Rows Over Tharoor's Comments on Surgical Strikes

Congress leader Udit Raj criticized Shashi Tharoor for his comments suggesting India breached the LoC for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike. Raj accused Tharoor of undermining Congress' legacy. Other Congress members reacted similarly, highlighting prior military actions. Tharoor defended himself against the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:59 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Udit Raj has criticized Shashi Tharoor for his controversial remarks during a visit to Panama. Tharoor reportedly claimed that India crossed the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike, a statement that has sparked backlash within the party.

Raj expressed his discontent on X, calling for Tharoor to be made a 'super spokesperson of the BJP' and accusing him of downplaying Congress' historical actions. Other senior Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera echoed Raj's sentiments, questioning Tharoor's loyalty to the party's values.

Tharoor has defended his statements amid the uproar, asserting his intentions were to highlight strategic actions. The internal disagreements underscore ongoing tensions within Congress as it navigates its position on India's military engagements and historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

