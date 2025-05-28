Left Menu

BJP Alleges Congress Intrigue Against Tharoor

The BJP accused Congress leader Udit Raj of attacking Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's behalf, suggesting Tharoor prioritized national interest over party lines by criticizing Pakistan at an international forum. BJP spokespeople condemned Congress for targeting their own while not confronting Pakistan, revealing alleged internal party discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:00 IST
The controversy arose after Udit Raj criticized Tharoor for comments made during a multi-party delegation trip following Operation Sindoor. Raj questioned Tharoor's loyalty to Congress, suggesting he should join BJP due to his alleged denigration of Congress history.

BJP spokespeople, including Kiren Rijiju and Shehzad Poonawalla, criticized Congress for targeting Tharoor over his stance on national interest rather than party politics, and accused the opposition party of being lenient on Pakistan.

