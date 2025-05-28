BJP Alleges Congress Intrigue Against Tharoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Udit Raj of attacking his colleague Shashi Tharoor under the influence of Rahul Gandhi. BJP claims that Tharoor's focus on national interest and criticism of Pakistan at an international level has upset party dynamics.

The controversy arose after Udit Raj criticized Tharoor for comments made during a multi-party delegation trip following Operation Sindoor. Raj questioned Tharoor's loyalty to Congress, suggesting he should join BJP due to his alleged denigration of Congress history.

BJP spokespeople, including Kiren Rijiju and Shehzad Poonawalla, criticized Congress for targeting Tharoor over his stance on national interest rather than party politics, and accused the opposition party of being lenient on Pakistan.

