Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Lay Foundation for Homes in Wayanad Landslide Relief Effort
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a housing project in Wayanad, aiming to rebuild lives shattered by the devastating 2024 landslide. Emphasizing unity and support, Priyanka praised the community's courage. The project promises new homes and land for victims, continuing Congress's commitment to aid disaster recovery.
In a determined effort to support the victims of the catastrophic landslide that devastated Wayanad in July 2024, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, laid the foundation stone for new homes on Thursday. The project, spearheaded by the Congress party, aims to provide much-needed relief and restoration for affected families.
During her address to the gathered community, Priyanka Gandhi reflected on the tragedy that beset the region, recalling her initial visit with her brother. 'What I witnessed was unimaginable loss,' she said, commending the resilience and unity displayed by the victims despite their differences.
Praising the cooperative spirit across political lines, Priyanka highlighted Congress's efforts in Parliament, stressing the urgency for national disaster recognition. She detailed the housing project's progress, committing to a swift completion and dedicating the initiative to the memory of those who perished in the disaster.
