Bangladesh's Youth Rally Demands Timely Elections Amid Government Tensions

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is mounting pressure on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, demanding the immediate announcement of national elections by December. This follows a massive youth rally insisting on timely democratic processes.

The interim government, which took over after toppling the Awami League-led past regime, faces criticism over election delays. Rahman claims the delays are a deliberate ploy to disrupt democracy, contrasting with past caretaker governments' ability to hold elections within three months.

An apparent discord is emerging within the military, as Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman calls for elections by December. Meanwhile, the government faces unrest in the civil administration over a proposed employment law, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)