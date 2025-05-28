Left Menu

Bangladesh's Youth Rally Demands Timely Elections Amid Government Tensions

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Khaleda Zia, is pressuring the interim government for elections by December as tens of thousands of youths rally. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, insists on reforms before polls, while dissent grows within the military and civil administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is mounting pressure on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, demanding the immediate announcement of national elections by December. This follows a massive youth rally insisting on timely democratic processes.

The interim government, which took over after toppling the Awami League-led past regime, faces criticism over election delays. Rahman claims the delays are a deliberate ploy to disrupt democracy, contrasting with past caretaker governments' ability to hold elections within three months.

An apparent discord is emerging within the military, as Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman calls for elections by December. Meanwhile, the government faces unrest in the civil administration over a proposed employment law, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

