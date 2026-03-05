Nepal's Election Day: A Test of Democracy Amidst Gen Z Uproar

Nepal embarked on its first electoral process following a significant Gen Z-led protest that led to the ousting of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The Election Commission reported an 18% turnout by noon, with voting proceeding smoothly across the nation.

Over 18.9 million eligible voters are participating in this democratic exercise, choosing representatives for the 275-member House from thousands of candidates. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa were among those casting their votes in this pivotal election.

Despite minor incidents, the voting atmosphere remained largely calm. The political scene in Nepal is seeing a clash between established forces and emerging voices, reflecting the demands for change largely driven by the younger generation. The election stands as a test for the country's democratic resilience.