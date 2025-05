Global Rally Against Terror: India's Diplomatic Strides

In a robust diplomatic campaign against terrorism, India is garnering international support for its zero-tolerance policy. Multi-party delegations spearheading the effort have visited 33 global capitals, seeking to consolidate a united international stance against terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Saudi Arabia and Italy have echoed India's resolute approach, offering bilateral cooperation. The delegation engaged with influential parliamentarians and state ministers, emphasizing the importance of counter-terrorism efforts on a global scale.

India's strategic outreach saw further endorsements from Indonesia and France, both underscoring the necessity of speaking in one voice against terrorism. As tensions with Pakistan persist, India's diplomatic move aims to foster partnerships against the global menace of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)