Suriname on Brink of Historic First Female Presidency

Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons leads a coalition of six parties attempting to appoint Suriname's first female president after an election yielded no clear winner. The coalition aims to secure enough National Assembly seats necessary to elect her, amid surging potential economic growth from recent offshore oil discoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paramaribo | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:29 IST
  Suriname

Suriname is on the verge of electing its first female president, Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, following an inconclusive weekend election that has left the country in suspense. Geerlings-Simons, leading the National Democratic Party, has successfully formed a coalition with five other parties, positioning herself as a front-runner to replace the current leadership.

The election saga unfolds against the backdrop of financial promise, with Suriname anticipating an economic boom due to recent major oil discoveries offshore, with production expected by 2028. Despite this, the political landscape remains charged, as votes continue to be tallied and recounts underway. The coalition needs a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to elevate Geerlings-Simons to the presidency.

Geerlings-Simons took leadership of her party from the late Desi Bouterse, a controversial figure whose legacy includes financial instability. In forming her coalition, she has pulled together diverse political factions, united by a desire for change. This move signifies a significant shift in Suriname's political scene, as the current president faces criticism and economic challenges that have marred his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

