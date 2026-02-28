Left Menu

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Officials suggest West Bengal Assembly election dates will be announced mid-March. The polls are likely to be conducted in no more than three phases. The Election Commission’s full bench is expected to finalize its visit to West Bengal after the Holi and Doljatra festivals and the publication of the final voter list.

  • Country:
  • India

An official from the West Bengal state CEO office revealed that the announcement of assembly election dates is anticipated in the second week of March. Speculation surrounds the number of phases in which the polling will be conducted, with expectations leaning towards no more than three phases.

The official mentioned that the full team from the Election Commission will not be visiting the state on March 1, as earlier expected. Instead, their visit might occur post-festivities of Holi and Doljatra.

The Commission's full bench, which follows protocol by visiting poll-bound states before election announcements, has already been to Tamil Nadu and Assam but not yet to West Bengal. A visit post the publication of the final voter list is anticipated, suggesting a potential election schedule announcement by mid-March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

