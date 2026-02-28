BJD Names Candidates for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections

BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced on Saturday that senior party leader Dr. Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr. Datteswar Hota would be the party's candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Patnaik's decision follows discussions with party MLAs and demonstrates strategic positioning for the polls.

Dr. Santrupt Misra, who presently serves as Patnaik's political secretary, had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Cuttack, while Dr. Datteswar Hota is recognized as a prominent figure in the medical field, being the first vice-chancellor of the Odisha Health University.

Patnaik appealed for cross-party support for Dr. Hota, endorsed as a "common candidate," a move that has gathered appreciation from opposition parties, including the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 16, with Patnaik hopeful for the success of both candidates.