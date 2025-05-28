Trump's Warning to Netanyahu Amidst Nuclear Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint during crucial nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Trump's warning highlighted the delicate nature of the talks, warning Netanyahu that any disruptive actions could severely impact the progress.

With a potential solution on the horizon, Trump's statement underscores the critical stage of the negotiations, which he described as liable to change at any moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)