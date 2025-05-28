Left Menu

Trump's Warning to Netanyahu Amidst Nuclear Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against taking actions that could hinder ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran. Trump emphasized that a solution was near and advised against actions that could alter the fragile progress of the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:25 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint during crucial nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Trump's warning highlighted the delicate nature of the talks, warning Netanyahu that any disruptive actions could severely impact the progress.

With a potential solution on the horizon, Trump's statement underscores the critical stage of the negotiations, which he described as liable to change at any moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

