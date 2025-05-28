Trump's Tax Bill Tango: Negotiations, Criticisms, and Controversies

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to renegotiate parts of the 'big, beautiful' tax bill, highlighting his mixed feelings toward the current provisions. This statement came after Elon Musk criticized the bill for exacerbating the U.S. budget deficit.

Trump expressed that while he is dissatisfied with certain elements, he remains pleased with others. He underscored the necessity of securing substantial support for the bill's Senate passage, emphasizing, 'we can't be cutting, you know, we need to get a lot of support.' Meanwhile, Musk, speaking with CBS, voiced his disappointment in the substantial spending, which undermines government efficiency efforts.

The White House plans to send Congress a proposal next week to cement spending cuts orchestrated by Musk's team. Musk, tasked with reforming federal spending, heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The House passed the tax and spending bill, significantly impacting the national debt, as deliberations now move to the Senate.

