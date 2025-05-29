Jared Hudson Launches US Senate Campaign with America First Vision

Jared Hudson, a former Navy SEAL, announced his bid for a US Senate seat in Alabama on Wednesday, aligning himself with President Trump's America First Agenda. Hudson pledges to embolden Christian conservative values and secure America's interests.

The announcement coincided with current Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville's declaration to run for Alabama governor next year. Hudson, like Tuberville, is positioning himself as a political outsider with a direct approach. Tuberville transitioned into politics following a notable career as Auburn University's head football coach.

Hudson, who previously campaigned for Birmingham sheriff in 2022, emphasizes his commitment to combating human trafficking through his nonprofit. He aims to secure borders, resist woke ideology, and defend Christian values in Washington, as well as advocate for tax cuts benefiting Alabamians.

(With inputs from agencies.)