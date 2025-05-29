From Child Laborer to Presidential Frontrunner: Lee Jae-myung's Remarkable Journey

Lee Jae-myung's rise in South Korean politics is a narrative marked by resilience. From humble beginnings, enduring childhood labor in harsh factories, Lee brought his fight for social justice to the political forefront. His journey, however, was fraught with trials, including a knife attack and a controversial criminal history.

As he emerged as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Lee has been lauded for his COVID-19 response and progressive policies. Conversely, his stances have stirred political tensions, evidenced by Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law, a move Lee actively resisted, igniting public outcry.

Despite legal challenges that threatened his candidacy, Lee's focus on economic reforms resonates with a populace disillusioned by current economic disparities and governance scandals. His proposed policies aim to recalibrate South Korea's social and economic landscape, signifying a potential shift in international relations dynamics.