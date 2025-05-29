Left Menu

From Child Laborer to Presidential Frontrunner: Lee Jae-myung's Remarkable Journey

Lee Jae-myung, favored to become South Korea's next leader, has had an arduous journey from a child laborer to a human rights lawyer and a major political figure. Overcoming personal and political challenges, including a knife attack and criminal charges, he's now poised for the presidency amid a polarized political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:37 IST
Lee Jae-myung

Lee Jae-myung's rise in South Korean politics is a narrative marked by resilience. From humble beginnings, enduring childhood labor in harsh factories, Lee brought his fight for social justice to the political forefront. His journey, however, was fraught with trials, including a knife attack and a controversial criminal history.

As he emerged as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Lee has been lauded for his COVID-19 response and progressive policies. Conversely, his stances have stirred political tensions, evidenced by Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law, a move Lee actively resisted, igniting public outcry.

Despite legal challenges that threatened his candidacy, Lee's focus on economic reforms resonates with a populace disillusioned by current economic disparities and governance scandals. His proposed policies aim to recalibrate South Korea's social and economic landscape, signifying a potential shift in international relations dynamics.

