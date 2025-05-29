Elon Musk's Turbulent Exit from Trump Administration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced his departure from the Trump administration, marking the end of his contentious tenure. Musk's exit follows a series of disagreements, including his criticism of a Republican tax bill.

His time with the Department of Government Efficiency was highlighted by public disputes, such as his clash with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, whom Musk publicly criticized for dismissing his proposals.

As his role as a special government employee concludes, Musk leaves with unresolved tensions and an uncertain legacy. He has pledged to reduce his future political spending significantly, signaling a shift in his engagement with U.S. politics.