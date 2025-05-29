South Korea Braces for Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Early Voting Surge

South Koreans have hit the polls in record numbers for early voting in the upcoming snap presidential election, as indicated by the presidential commission data released on Thursday.

Leading the race is the liberal Democratic Party's candidate, Lee Jae-myung, who cast his vote in Seoul. He has urged citizens to vote for Korea's recovery and growth as the nation grapples with political instability and economic challenges, underscored by the Bank of Korea's interest rate cut and reduced growth forecast.

The National Election Commission reported that voter turnout in the early hours surpassed previous records, reflecting heightened public interest in the elections, where key opponents include conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok, despite their efforts to consolidate support.