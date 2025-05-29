Congress Challenges Modi on Emergency Anniversary Session

In a move stirring controversy, Congress claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering a special session of Parliament on June 25-26, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, a period of suspended civil liberties in 1975 under Congress leader Indira Gandhi.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communications head, criticizes the proposed session as a diversion from pressing issues like the Pahalgam terror attack, urging an all-party meeting and questioning Modi's silence on recent Indo-Pakistan tensions.

The Congress demands a special session to address regional security concerns, especially amid an emerging Pakistan-China alliance, rather than revisiting historical events from five decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)