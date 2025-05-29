Congress Claps Back at Modi Over Sardar Patel Remarks

In a direct confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera voiced strong disapproval of Modi's recent statements involving Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Khera accused the Prime Minister of "misquoting and misappropriating" historic figures from Congress for "petty politics of hate and divisiveness".

Khera highlighted a particular concern over the factual misrepresentation, pointing to a letter from June 4, 1948, in which Patel expressed caution concerning military positions in PoK. The Congress leader declared it "embarrassing" for Modi to need fact-checking on social media platform X, emphasizing a lack of regard for historical accuracy.

This criticism follows Modi's assertions linking curbed military actions in 1947 to modern-day terror events in Kashmir. Speaking in Gandhinagar, Modi referenced Patel's advice allegedly halted by ill-judged decisions, suggesting past mistakes contributed to current security challenges.

