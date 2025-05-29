Left Menu

Congress Claps Back at Modi Over Sardar Patel Remarks

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized PM Narendra Modi for misquoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Khera emphasized Patel's cautionary stance in the historical context and urged Modi to stop using Congress statesmen for divisive politics. The dispute arises from Modi's recent comments on past military advice.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a direct confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera voiced strong disapproval of Modi's recent statements involving Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Khera accused the Prime Minister of "misquoting and misappropriating" historic figures from Congress for "petty politics of hate and divisiveness".

Khera highlighted a particular concern over the factual misrepresentation, pointing to a letter from June 4, 1948, in which Patel expressed caution concerning military positions in PoK. The Congress leader declared it "embarrassing" for Modi to need fact-checking on social media platform X, emphasizing a lack of regard for historical accuracy.

This criticism follows Modi's assertions linking curbed military actions in 1947 to modern-day terror events in Kashmir. Speaking in Gandhinagar, Modi referenced Patel's advice allegedly halted by ill-judged decisions, suggesting past mistakes contributed to current security challenges.

