Diplomatic Efforts Unite Against Terrorism in Indonesia

The Indian all-party delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Indonesia to reinforce New Delhi's firm stance against terrorism. They engaged with the leaders of Indonesia's National Mandate Party (PAN), expressing India's zero tolerance for terrorism and the shared urgency for global cooperation.

The delegation's visit featured meaningful discussions with dignitaries, including PAN's Eddy Soeparno and Viva Yoga Mauladi, alongside Members of Parliament. Talks also took place with resident ambassadors from 20 nations, who unanimously condemned terrorism and recognized the necessity for joint diplomatic initiatives.

Key interactions further included engagements with Indonesian think tanks and academia, aiming to counteract fake narratives and emphasize the need for the cessation of cross-border terror activities, particularly addressing terrorism emanating from Pakistan. This mission is part of India's proactive outreach to highlight Pakistan's connections to terrorism globally.

