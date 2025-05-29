Left Menu

Trade Triumphs: Three Deals on the Brink Despite Tariff Turmoil

Kevin Hassett, a White House economic adviser, indicated that three trade deals are near completion despite a recent trade court ruling against President Trump's tariffs. Hassett dismissed the ruling, attributing it to activist judges, and expressed confidence in appealing the decision while predicting that several countries will soon open markets to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:10 IST
Economic adviser to the White House, Kevin Hassett, announced on Thursday that three trade agreements are nearing completion. This development comes despite a trade court ruling blocking much of President Donald Trump's imposed tariffs, which Hassett attributes to judicial activism.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Hassett expressed his belief that additional deals are on the horizon. He also conveyed confidence in winning an appeal against the court's decision, maintaining that such rulings should not deter ongoing negotiations.

Hassett stated that, despite judicial obstacles, countries worldwide are expected to open their markets to American goods soon. He assured that minor setbacks from court rulings should not be a cause for concern or impact the trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

