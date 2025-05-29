Trade Triumphs: Three Deals on the Brink Despite Tariff Turmoil

Economic adviser to the White House, Kevin Hassett, announced on Thursday that three trade agreements are nearing completion. This development comes despite a trade court ruling blocking much of President Donald Trump's imposed tariffs, which Hassett attributes to judicial activism.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Hassett expressed his belief that additional deals are on the horizon. He also conveyed confidence in winning an appeal against the court's decision, maintaining that such rulings should not deter ongoing negotiations.

Hassett stated that, despite judicial obstacles, countries worldwide are expected to open their markets to American goods soon. He assured that minor setbacks from court rulings should not be a cause for concern or impact the trade discussions.

