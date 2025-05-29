Left Menu

Mass Resignation Sparks Crisis in Dakshina Kannada

Muslim leaders from the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada district have resigned from their posts over concerns about the local government's handling of law and order, especially regarding minority protection. This follows the murder of Abdul Rahiman amidst rising communal tensions and previous killings in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:33 IST
Mass Resignation Sparks Crisis in Dakshina Kannada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Muslim leaders affiliated with the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada district have tendered their resignations from party positions. This collective decision, announced during an emergency assembly at Shadi Mahal in Bolar on Thursday, underscores a pressing crisis within the regional party network.

Their resignation serves as a protest against what they describe as the worsening law and order situation in the district and the governmental failures to safeguard minority communities. These actions are set against the backdrop of a recent violent incident resulting in the death of a community member.

Abdul Rahiman, a 32-year-old man, was brutally attacked and killed while at work in Bantwal taluk. His colleague, 29-year-old Kalandar Shafi, survived the assault but is currently receiving medical care. This tragic event follows closely behind the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, further fueling concerns about communal tensions in the Dakshina Kannada district.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025