Mass Resignation Sparks Crisis in Dakshina Kannada

In a significant political development, Muslim leaders affiliated with the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada district have tendered their resignations from party positions. This collective decision, announced during an emergency assembly at Shadi Mahal in Bolar on Thursday, underscores a pressing crisis within the regional party network.

Their resignation serves as a protest against what they describe as the worsening law and order situation in the district and the governmental failures to safeguard minority communities. These actions are set against the backdrop of a recent violent incident resulting in the death of a community member.

Abdul Rahiman, a 32-year-old man, was brutally attacked and killed while at work in Bantwal taluk. His colleague, 29-year-old Kalandar Shafi, survived the assault but is currently receiving medical care. This tragic event follows closely behind the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, further fueling concerns about communal tensions in the Dakshina Kannada district.