Congress Accuses Centre of 'Maximum Suffering' for Farmers Over MSP

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of betraying farmers through the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism, which they claim has morphed into 'maximum suffering for producers'.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary, argued that while the Centre boasts of declaring higher MSPs for various crops, these prices fall well below the 'cost plus 50 per cent' formula proposed by the Swaminathan Commission. According to Surjewala, the government is not purchasing crops at the announced MSP rates, leaving farmers at a significant financial disadvantage.

Surjewala's remarks come with data showcasing the minimal percentage of crops actually procured at the promised rates, magnifying the adverse impact on the agricultural community. He emphasized the need for legislative backing to guarantee MSP, while alleging that governmental promises have been nothing but empty slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)