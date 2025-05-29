Trump's Controversial Pardons: From Rap Artists to Politicians

President Donald Trump made headlines Wednesday by issuing a series of pardons to a diverse group, including a rap artist, former politicians, and a union leader. Among the pardoned are NBA YoungBoy, a Louisiana rapper, and Larry Hoover, a former gang leader.

Trump's decisions have been largely influenced by Alice Marie Johnson, whom he recently appointed as his pardon czar. Johnson herself was granted clemency by Trump in 2018. This latest wave of pardons reflects Trump's ongoing willingness to support prominent Republicans and close allies.

Other high-profile figures who received pardons include former Connecticut Governor John Rowland and New York congressman Michael Grimm. Trump's actions have stirred public debate and scrutiny, highlighting his unique approach to presidential clemency.

