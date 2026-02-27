Meghalaya's Bus Adventure: Politicians and Progress

Legislators in Meghalaya opted for a bus ride over their official cars to visit the New Shillong Township on Friday. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma used the opportunity to present key infrastructure projects including the upcoming secretariat and legislative assembly building.

The outing, which concluded the Budget Session, was lively and focused on updating lawmakers about the township's ambitious developments.

The initiative featured the launch of 15 modern city buses under 'Ka Bos jong ngi', aimed at improving Shillong's public transport and reducing congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)