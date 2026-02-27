Left Menu

Meghalaya's Bus Adventure: Politicians and Progress

Meghalaya legislators, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, took a bus tour of the New Shillong Township to observe infrastructure projects. The tour marked the end of the Budget Session, showcasing developments like the new secretariat and legislative assembly building. The event highlighted investments and launched modern city buses to improve local transport.

Meghalaya's Bus Adventure: Politicians and Progress
  • Country:
  • India

Legislators in Meghalaya opted for a bus ride over their official cars to visit the New Shillong Township on Friday. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma used the opportunity to present key infrastructure projects including the upcoming secretariat and legislative assembly building.

The outing, which concluded the Budget Session, was lively and focused on updating lawmakers about the township's ambitious developments.

The initiative featured the launch of 15 modern city buses under 'Ka Bos jong ngi', aimed at improving Shillong's public transport and reducing congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

