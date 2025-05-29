Unity in Diversity: India's Decisive Stand Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as an attempt to divide India, hailing the subsequent Operation Sindoor as a firm response. He celebrated Sikkim's 50 years of statehood, highlighting its biodiversity, tourism, and potential in sports and organic exports, while unveiling new infrastructure projects.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an assault on India's unity and soul. Speaking on Thursday, he emphasized the country's collective response through Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan as a decisive countermeasure.
Modi's remarks came during a virtual address at Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary celebration, where he lauded the Himalayan state's commitment to democracy and development. The Prime Minister also announced several infrastructure initiatives including hospitals, a skywalk, and sports facilities as part of the celebrations.
Highlighting Sikkim's achievements, Modi praised its biodiversity, tourism appeal, and potential to become a sports hub. He further encouraged the state to explore opportunities in organic exports, particularly fisheries, underscoring the NDA government's focus on connectivity and sustainable growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Igniting Biodiversity Passion: Orang Nature Camp Inspires Students
Biodiversity loss demands urgent global action, says UN chief
Deputy Minister Singh Urges Bold Biodiversity Financing at SADC Regional Dialogue
Biodiversity Bloom: Transforming Debris into a Green Oasis
Sikkim rich in biodiversity, has set examples in nature conservation: PM Modi at statehood event.