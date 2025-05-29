Unity in Diversity: India's Decisive Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an assault on India's unity and soul. Speaking on Thursday, he emphasized the country's collective response through Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan as a decisive countermeasure.

Modi's remarks came during a virtual address at Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary celebration, where he lauded the Himalayan state's commitment to democracy and development. The Prime Minister also announced several infrastructure initiatives including hospitals, a skywalk, and sports facilities as part of the celebrations.

Highlighting Sikkim's achievements, Modi praised its biodiversity, tourism appeal, and potential to become a sports hub. He further encouraged the state to explore opportunities in organic exports, particularly fisheries, underscoring the NDA government's focus on connectivity and sustainable growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)