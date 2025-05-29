Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Security, Relief, and Reconciliation in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening under heightened security for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the security situation and meeting with victims of shelling in Poonch. His arrival follows Operation Sindoor, marking his first visit to the region since the operation concluded.

During his stay, Shah is set to engage with local communities devastated by recent shelling, address BSF personnel, and visit religious sites impacted by the violence. He will lead a high-level security meeting at the Raj Bhawan, focusing on current operations and preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Amid mounting calls from opposition parties, Shah's visit emphasizes the need for comprehensive relief and rehabilitation packages for affected residents. His presence highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by those residing in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)