Left Menu

Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Security, Relief, and Reconciliation in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir focuses on reviewing the region's security, reaching out to shelling-hit victims, and overseeing relief efforts. This is Shah's first visit since Operation Sindoor, amid criticisms from opposition parties regarding delayed governmental responses to border residents' struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:35 IST
Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Security, Relief, and Reconciliation in Focus
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening under heightened security for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the security situation and meeting with victims of shelling in Poonch. His arrival follows Operation Sindoor, marking his first visit to the region since the operation concluded.

During his stay, Shah is set to engage with local communities devastated by recent shelling, address BSF personnel, and visit religious sites impacted by the violence. He will lead a high-level security meeting at the Raj Bhawan, focusing on current operations and preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Amid mounting calls from opposition parties, Shah's visit emphasizes the need for comprehensive relief and rehabilitation packages for affected residents. His presence highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by those residing in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025