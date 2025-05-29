Left Menu

Call for Unified Action: Deepender Hooda Urges Special Parliamentary Session

Senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda calls for a special parliamentary session to discuss strategies against terrorism after the Pahalgam attack and to address US President Trump's claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire. He also suggests passing a resolution to honor the armed forces.

Deepender Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Deepender Singh Hooda, has urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament. This call follows the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, with the aim of discussing strategic measures for eliminating terrorist threats.

Speaking after attending a 'Jai Hind Sabha,' organized by the Congress to honor armed forces post-Operation Sindoor, Hooda emphasized the need for a unified national stance. He advocated for recognizing the valour of India's soldiers during these challenging times.

Furthermore, Hooda suggested Parliament pass a resolution to commend the armed forces, reinforcing national unity and support. He also called for a government statement on US President Donald Trump's assertions about mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

