BJP Condemns Congress Remarks Comparing MPs to Terrorists

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, has denounced a statement made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that seemed to equate Indian MPs with terrorists. Bhatia emphasizes the severity of such remarks and queries if Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge support Ramesh's comments. Speaking to ANI, Bhatia stated, "It's condemnable that an Indian leader could make such a comparison," suggesting that Ramesh's statement works against the successful efforts of the Modi government.

Bhatia further questioned Ramesh's motives, asking, "How could an all-party delegation, tasked with presenting India's stance on the international stage, be compared to terrorists?" He accused the Congress party of deliberately weakening the country's standing.

Ramesh criticized the government for dispatching parliamentarians worldwide while perpetrators of attacks within India remain at large. He pointed out that terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack continue to evade capture. Meanwhile, BJP's stance is that the Congress party's comments only serve to undermine the nation's efforts against terrorism.