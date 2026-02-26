Left Menu

Democracy Under Threat: Rahul Gandhi Compares India to North Korea Amidst Rising Dissent

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for suppressing dissent in India, comparing it to North Korea. He highlights police action against protesters and the labeling of dissenters as anti-national. Gandhi asserts that democracy requires listening to criticism and remaining accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:38 IST
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its handling of peaceful protests by the youth wing of his party. Drawing parallels to the authoritarian regime in North Korea, Gandhi underscored the importance of dissent in a thriving democracy.

Gandhi's statements came after police action against protesters involved in a 'shirtless protest' against a US Trade deal they deemed harmful. This sparked accusations of authoritarianism against Modi's leadership, with Gandhi emphasizing that peaceful protest should not be criminalized.

The former Congress chief highlighted instances where protest movements were violently suppressed and dissent branded as anti-national. "Democracy grows stronger with accountability," he asserted, calling for a more open dialogue with critics as a hallmark of true democratic governance.

