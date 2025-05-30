Trump Administration Shakes Up Immigration Enforcement Leadership Amid Push for Increased Arrests

The Trump administration has announced a major reshuffle in its immigration enforcement strategy, removing two senior officials amid pressure to ramp up arrests of undocumented migrants. The shift comes as the White House seeks to significantly increase arrest numbers, according to anonymous sources.

Kenneth Genalo, the head of ICE's enforcement and removal division, is set to retire, while Robert Hammer, who leads the investigative arm, will be reassigned. This move follows previous leadership changes and comes in light of falling short of President Trump's deportation goals compared to previous administrations.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller emphasized the administration's expectations for ICE to make 3,000 arrests per day, a steep increase from previous targets. The administration is determined to shake up leadership and hold officials accountable, as new figures take charge of the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)