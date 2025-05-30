Left Menu

Trump Administration Shakes Up Immigration Enforcement Leadership Amid Push for Increased Arrests

The Trump administration is reshuffling immigration enforcement leadership by removing two senior ICE officials amid demands for more arrests of migrants. Kenneth Genalo will retire and Robert Hammer will be reassigned. The White House aims to raise arrest numbers as deportations lag behind President Trump's pledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 02:09 IST
Trump Administration Shakes Up Immigration Enforcement Leadership Amid Push for Increased Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has announced a major reshuffle in its immigration enforcement strategy, removing two senior officials amid pressure to ramp up arrests of undocumented migrants. The shift comes as the White House seeks to significantly increase arrest numbers, according to anonymous sources.

Kenneth Genalo, the head of ICE's enforcement and removal division, is set to retire, while Robert Hammer, who leads the investigative arm, will be reassigned. This move follows previous leadership changes and comes in light of falling short of President Trump's deportation goals compared to previous administrations.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller emphasized the administration's expectations for ICE to make 3,000 arrests per day, a steep increase from previous targets. The administration is determined to shake up leadership and hold officials accountable, as new figures take charge of the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025