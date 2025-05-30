UN Allies Accuse Russia-North Korea Cooperation of Violating Sanctions

Allies of the United Nations, including the United States and 10 others, have collectively condemned Russia and North Korea for defying international sanctions, according to a report unveiled Thursday. The document asserts that their military collaboration has great implications for ongoing global tensions.

The report emerged from a new coalition formed after Russia blocked an extension of monitoring by a UN panel in 2024. This coalition's findings highlight Russia and North Korea's extensive sanction breaches, including arms transfers that support Moscow's military operations in Ukraine with artillery and ballistic missiles.

Additionally, Russia's provision of air defense systems and petroleum products to North Korea, contrary to UN sanctions, has further fueled Pyongyang's military programs. Despite requests for comment, Russia has declined to respond, amid expectations of increased military cooperation between the two nations.

