Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Elon Musk, announcing Musk's exit from his administration. Musk will hold a press conference with Trump, marking the end of his tenure. Despite stepping down, Musk's influence remains as he plans to spend less on politics after backing Trump's campaigns financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:10 IST
Elon Musk

President Donald Trump lauded Elon Musk on Thursday, revealing plans for a farewell press conference with the tech mogul, whose stint with the administration concludes on Friday at 1:30 p.m. EST in the Oval Office.

Trump, via Truth Social, expressed admiration, saying Musk's influence would persist. "Elon is terrific," Trump asserted. Musk's decision to step down, announced Wednesday, offered relief to Tesla investors concerned over his political engagements and spending.

Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with reducing federal expenditure. Recently, he pledged to curb political spending after contributing significantly to Trump's campaign and other Republican causes last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

