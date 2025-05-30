Left Menu

Freedom for Hong Kong Activists: A Landmark Moment in Democracy

Four activists, including Jimmy Sham, were released after over four years in jail following the landmark Hong Kong national security trial. They were among 47 democrats accused of conspiracy to commit subversion amid China's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, resulting in convictions and long sentences for many.

30-05-2025
Four activists involved in Hong Kong's landmark national security trial have been released after serving over four years in prison. The case comprised 47 democrats accused of conspiracy to commit subversion under China's strict national security laws.

This latest release includes prominent political and LGBTQ activist Jimmy Sham, known for leading the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front. Alongside Sham, Kinda Li, Roy Tam, and Henry Wong were also freed. Earlier, other key figures, including former lawmakers were released.

This trial has been emblematic of Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, catalyzed by 2019's mass protests. Western governments criticized the trial as politically motivated, while China maintains it upholds equality under the law.

