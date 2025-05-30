Global Tensions on Display: Strategic Dialogues at Singapore Security Forum

French President Emmanuel Macron and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spearhead discussions at the Singapore security forum, addressing China's assertiveness and Russia's impact from its war in Ukraine. Macron's keynote speech is anticipated to cover these global security challenges extensively.

The Shangri-La dialogue, organized by the International Institute for Security Studies, witnesses Hegseth promising a firm stance on US interests, aiming to deter Chinese military actions against Taiwan amid escalating US-China tensions over potential tariffs.

The forum also delves into broader geopolitical crises, such as Russia's destabilization efforts in Asia and ongoing conflicts in Myanmar and between Thailand and Cambodia. Macron's address underscores the global ramifications of the Ukraine conflict on international stability.