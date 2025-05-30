Left Menu

Modi's Majestic Roadshow in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Karakat, Bihar. The event, featuring saffron-painted vehicles and floral decorations, was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Crowds cheered and showered flowers, showcasing support just months before Bihar's assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated crowds in Karakat, Bihar, with a dazzling roadshow atop a flower-adorned vehicle. With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary by his side, the PM's visit comes at a critical time before the upcoming assembly elections.

As Modi's vehicle, painted in saffron, made its way through the streets, enthusiastic supporters greeted him with flower petals and chants of 'Modi! Modi!' The roadshow highlighted the BJP's robust presence in the state, where they have maintained governance for nearly two decades.

This visit follows a successful military operation against Pakistani terrorists, further bolstering Modi's image and the ruling National Democratic Alliance's morale ahead of the Bihar polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

