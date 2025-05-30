France's Potential Shift in Israel Policy Amid Humanitarian Tensions

In the face of growing tensions over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has signaled France's potential shift in its diplomatic stance towards Israel. Macron stated that if Israel continues to block humanitarian aid, France might have to toughen its position.

During a press conference in Singapore, Macron emphasized France's dedication to a two-state solution, expressing hope for a change in the Israeli government's approach to the conflict. He hinted at the possibility of sanctions if there's no positive response to the humanitarian crisis.

The situation remains dire as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas persists. As international pressure mounts, diplomatic maneuvers are under consideration, including France potentially recognizing a Palestinian state, which could lead to further geopolitical divisions.

