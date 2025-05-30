Left Menu

France's Potential Shift in Israel Policy Amid Humanitarian Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron warns that France could harden its stance on Israel if humanitarian aid to Gaza continues being blocked. Macron emphasizes Paris's commitment to a two-state solution and considers sanctions, amid heightened tensions due to ongoing conflict and international pressure for resolution.

Updated: 30-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:38 IST
France's Potential Shift in Israel Policy Amid Humanitarian Tensions
In the face of growing tensions over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has signaled France's potential shift in its diplomatic stance towards Israel. Macron stated that if Israel continues to block humanitarian aid, France might have to toughen its position.

During a press conference in Singapore, Macron emphasized France's dedication to a two-state solution, expressing hope for a change in the Israeli government's approach to the conflict. He hinted at the possibility of sanctions if there's no positive response to the humanitarian crisis.

The situation remains dire as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas persists. As international pressure mounts, diplomatic maneuvers are under consideration, including France potentially recognizing a Palestinian state, which could lead to further geopolitical divisions.

