Elon Musk's Unlikely Role in the Trump Administration: A Rocky Departure

Elon Musk, tech mogul and once a key adviser to President Trump, exits after his tumultuous stint in Washington. Known for his daring reforms and ambitious savings plans, Musk faced resistance, unmet expectations, and discontent, sealing his distinct yet temporary role in shaping Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:24 IST
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk entered Washington with the bravado of a tech giant ready to solve federal issues but exits after a short-lived and contentious tenure in President Trump's administration.

Musk's bold reform attempts, including drastic budget cuts and ambitious technology-driven solutions, faced hurdles, unmet expectations, and backlash among federal employees.

Despite initial enthusiasm, Musk leaves a trail of disruption and skepticism about his political influence, having failed to achieve the vast savings he had promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

