Elon Musk's Unlikely Role in the Trump Administration: A Rocky Departure

Elon Musk entered Washington with the bravado of a tech giant ready to solve federal issues but exits after a short-lived and contentious tenure in President Trump's administration.

Musk's bold reform attempts, including drastic budget cuts and ambitious technology-driven solutions, faced hurdles, unmet expectations, and backlash among federal employees.

Despite initial enthusiasm, Musk leaves a trail of disruption and skepticism about his political influence, having failed to achieve the vast savings he had promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)