Unifying India's Economy: The Impact of GST and Tax Reforms

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla stressed the pivotal role of tax policy in fostering national development during the International Conference on Tax Reforms in India held at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla.

He heralded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a landmark reform that streamlined India's indirect taxation, promoting cooperative federalism. Shukla emphasized taxation's foundational role in establishing trust and accountability between the State and its citizens.

Reflecting on India's tax evolution post-Independence, Shukla cited major reforms post-liberalization aimed at transparency. He invoked Chanakya's Arthashastra to advocate for just and balanced taxation that encourages welfare and prosperity without overburdening citizens.