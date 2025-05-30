Tragedy in the Himalayas: Odisha's Search for Their Own After Sikkim Accident

In a tragic incident, a tourist vehicle carrying 11 passengers from Odisha plunged into the Teesta river in North Sikkim's Mangan district, resulting in one fatality, two injuries, and eight missing persons, according to police reports on Friday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed a special team to be dispatched to Sikkim to assist in rescue efforts and ensure the safe return of Odisha residents involved. He contacted Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to express concern and inquire about the situation.

Among the missing is Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha secretary Iti Shree Jena, who was traveling with her family. As rescue operations continue, leaders from various political parties, including Odisha's BJD president Naveen Patnaik and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, have expressed their concerns and offered prayers for the affected.

