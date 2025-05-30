Modi Reinforces India's Stance on Terrorism and Development at Bihar Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Bihar, addressed the nation's fight against terrorism and underscored the government's developmental initiatives in the region. He stressed the Indian armed forces' decisive actions against terrorists, while highlighting economic and social progress under his administration ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a passionate address at a rally in Bihar's Karakat, reinforced India's resolute stance on terrorism, likening it to a serpent that, if resurfaced, would be eliminated. Lauding the Indian armed forces for dismantling terrorist hideouts responsible for the Pahalgam attack, he emphasized the ongoing war against terror.
The Prime Minister declared Operation Sindoor as merely an initial step, assuring the war on terror has neither ceased nor dwindled. Highlighting Bihar's development, Modi mentioned new airports and infrastructure initiatives indicative of the government's commitment to progress and assured the uprooting of Maoism to establish lasting peace and prosperity.
Accusing opposition parties, specifically the Congress and RJD, of mismanaging state affairs and dibbing social justice claims, Modi boasted the NDA's achievements in providing essential services and infrastructure. With Bihar's assembly elections looming, Modi pitched his governance achievements to appeal for electoral support.
