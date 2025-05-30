Left Menu

Modi Reinforces India's Stance on Terrorism and Development at Bihar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Bihar, addressed the nation's fight against terrorism and underscored the government's developmental initiatives in the region. He stressed the Indian armed forces' decisive actions against terrorists, while highlighting economic and social progress under his administration ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:04 IST
Modi Reinforces India's Stance on Terrorism and Development at Bihar Rally
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a passionate address at a rally in Bihar's Karakat, reinforced India's resolute stance on terrorism, likening it to a serpent that, if resurfaced, would be eliminated. Lauding the Indian armed forces for dismantling terrorist hideouts responsible for the Pahalgam attack, he emphasized the ongoing war against terror.

The Prime Minister declared Operation Sindoor as merely an initial step, assuring the war on terror has neither ceased nor dwindled. Highlighting Bihar's development, Modi mentioned new airports and infrastructure initiatives indicative of the government's commitment to progress and assured the uprooting of Maoism to establish lasting peace and prosperity.

Accusing opposition parties, specifically the Congress and RJD, of mismanaging state affairs and dibbing social justice claims, Modi boasted the NDA's achievements in providing essential services and infrastructure. With Bihar's assembly elections looming, Modi pitched his governance achievements to appeal for electoral support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025