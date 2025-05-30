Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Marks 100 Days with Spiritual Sojourn

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta plans a brief two-day religious retreat to Uttarakhand following her first 100 days in office. The break is seen as a respite after a demanding schedule. Gupta, who took office in February after BJP's electoral victory, is expected to be joined by family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After completing 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is planning a short two-day break to visit religious sites in Uttarakhand in the first week of June, government sources revealed on Friday.

Gupta is expected to visit Haridwar on June 1 to take a holy dip in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri, followed by a trip to Kedarnath the next day, they said.

The chief minister's spiritual retreat comes after a demanding schedule during the initial 100 days of her administration, and she is likely to be accompanied by her family. The BJP government, led by Gupta, concluded its 100 days in power on Friday after reclaiming power in Delhi's February elections, marking their return after 27 years.

