Cyprus Boosts National Defense with Cutting-Edge Airbus H145 Helicopters

Cyprus has introduced four Airbus H145 helicopters, marking a significant upgrade for the National Guard. These advanced rotorcraft boast a decade-long service history and cutting-edge technology. The Cypriot force's modernization aligns with European and NATO standards, allowing for joint military operations with allied nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus has strengthened its national defense by unveiling four newly-delivered Airbus H145 helicopters. Officials assert that these highly advanced rotorcraft provide an operational advantage for the Cypriot National Guard. The helicopters are renowned for their multi-role capabilities and high-tech digital systems, making them a valuable asset for modern military operations.

The Airbus H145 is a proven design, extensively used by countries such as Germany, the US, and Hungary, and boasts over 8 million flight hours globally. According to Cyprus Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas, these helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and weapons systems, enhancing the country's defense capabilities considerably.

The acquisition is part of Cyprus's larger strategic plan to modernize its defense forces, optimizing them for collaboration with NATO and European allies. This move marks a shift from reliance on outdated Soviet-era equipment, aiming to align with contemporary military standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

