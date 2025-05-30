Left Menu

BJP MLAs Push for Popular Government Amid Manipur Unrest

Approximately 25 BJP MLAs convene in Imphal, pressing for a popular government formation in Manipur. Delegates, including BJP and other party MLAs, meet with the governor amidst unrest, striving to replace President's Rule with a democratic government amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, nearly 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs gathered at Thongam Biswajit Singh's residence in Imphal, seeking the establishment of a popular government in Manipur. This move comes as part of a concerted effort to restore democratic governance in the troubled state.

On May 28, a delegation of 10 MLAs, consisting of eight from the BJP, one from the National People's Party (NPP), and an Independent representative, approached Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. This delegation's primary aim was to advocate for the creation of a 'popular' government in Manipur, a state that has recently been marred by ethnic violence.

After meeting with the governor, Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh emphasized the public's desire for democratic governance, expressing optimism over the governor's response. The region has experienced instability since President's Rule was imposed in February following ethnic clashes and the resignation of BJP's N. Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

