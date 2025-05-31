Left Menu

Delhi Government Unveils 100-Day Workbook: Showcasing Progress and Vision

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marks 100 days in office by presenting a workbook detailing public welfare achievements. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Mahila Samman Yojana, and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign highlight their progress. Gupta emphasized public-centered politics, development visibility, and collaboration with PM Modi.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has marked its first 100 days, unveiling a workbook that highlights significant achievements and public welfare initiatives. The workbook details efforts such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana, and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign, underscoring the administration's focus on public service and welfare.

Minister Kapil Mishra criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the former governing party focused more on protests than actual governance. In contrast, he emphasized that the current administration is focused on forward movement and tangible progress.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a recent 'X' post, expressed her commitment to development that is both visible and impactful. She reiterated her government's objectives of cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance to ensure a strong, inclusive capital. Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and declared the foundation of change has been effectively laid within these 100 days.

