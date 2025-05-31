Left Menu

Trade Over Tradition: Congressional Outcry on Modi's Ceasefire Strategy

The Indian Congress demands answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a U.S. court affidavit claims a trade deal was offered to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a strategy allegedly facilitated by President Trump. Congress questions Modi's prioritization of trade over national interest.

Updated: 31-05-2025 14:47 IST
The Congress party has raised serious concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged decision to prioritize a trade deal over national interests following revelations in a U.S. court. According to a recent affidavit, a trade agreement facilitated by former U.S. President Trump played a key role in brokering the 2025 ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized this approach, questioning why Modi allowed U.S. intervention in the ceasefire agreement when India reportedly held a strong position in the conflict. Surjewala demands transparency on whether trade benefits were deemed more crucial than the nation's security.

The revelations have sparked demands for the Modi government to clarify the terms of the ceasefire and address whether anti-India terrorist activities by groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad were part of the negotiations. The questions put forth reflect widespread concerns about external influences on national security policies.

